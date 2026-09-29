The Keene State College Music Department presents Concert Choir and Chamber Singers. The performance will feature the contemporary works and Faure's "Requiem".

Dr. Sandra Howard, Coordinator of Choral Music Education and Vocal Studies, will conduct the KSC Concert Choir and Chamber Singers. Vladimir Odinokikh is the collaborative pianist.

Students conductors will be Evalynn LaRose, Madigan Keating, and Flynn Ortiz.