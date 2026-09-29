KSC Concert Band
KSC Concert Band
The Keene State College Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. John T. Hart, Jr., is celebrating nearly 50 years as a campus-community group, composed of musicians from every walk of life, ages 18 to 88. With a rich history of entertaining and educating, the ensemble is proud to promote the creation and performance of new music, particularly by musicians from under-represented populations.
The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 18 Feb 2027
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman WayKeene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168