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KSC Concert Band

KSC Concert Band

The Keene State College Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. John T. Hart, Jr., is celebrating nearly 50 years as a campus-community group, composed of musicians from every walk of life, ages 18 to 88. With a rich history of entertaining and educating, the ensemble is proud to promote the creation and performance of new music, particularly by musicians from underrepresented populations.

The Redfern Arts Center
Price: $15 General Public / $10 Senior Citizens / Free for Students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

cailyngorman05@gmail.com
The Redfern Arts Center
90 Wyman Way
Keene, New Hampshire 03435
603-358-2168
https://www.keene.edu/arts/redfern/

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