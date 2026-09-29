KSC Brass Ensemble

The Keene State College Brass Ensembles present an evening featuring the brass family of instruments. Trumpet, French horn, trombone, euphonium, and tuba provide power, sweetness, color, and heart in a wide range of repertoire sure to entertain.

Led by trumpet professor Seelan Manickam, students from the brass studios perform as part of the Large Brass Ensemble and the Chamber Brass ensembles. Brass instruments are often considered the powerhouse of an instrumental ensemble. Come find out why at this performance!