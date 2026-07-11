Kittery Community Market | Vouchers for Veterans | Sundays in September

September is Vouchers for Veterans Month at Kittery Community Market!

Every Sunday throughout September, we're honored to partner with Vouchers for Veterans to welcome veterans and active-duty service members to the market with a special thank-you that helps bring fresh, local food to the family table.

On Sunday, September 6, each eligible veteran and active-duty service member will receive $20 in vouchers to spend on fresh food from participating market vendors.

HOW TO RECEIVE VOUCHERS:

Please bring your military ID and proof of Maine or New Hampshire residency to the Vouchers for Veterans booth. Look for the red tent near the market entrance, where friendly volunteers will be ready to welcome you!

MARKET DETAILS:

Sunday, September 6

10 AM-2 PM

Live music by Tyler Levs

Kid's Activity - Scavenger Hunt

Post Office Square, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine

Additional parking is available along Shapleigh Road and at KeyBank and Kennebunk Savings.

Spend your Sunday exploring fresh produce, locally raised meat, seafood, flowers, prepared foods, baked goods, artisan crafts, all-natural soaps and skincare, knife and tool sharpening, and more. Come for the local food, stay for the music, friendly faces, and easy Sunday atmosphere.

MARKET PROGRAMS:

Kid's Power of Produce

SNAP/EBT and Maine Harvest Bucks

Bumper Crop

Customer Loyalty Program

Vouchers for Veterans throughout September

THANK YOU TO OUR 2026 SPONSORS:

Beach Pea Baking Co. • Golden Harvest Produce Market • Tapley Insurance • Irene Bowen, Edward Jones • Tributary Brewing Company • Blue Mermaid • Aland Realty • Kennebunk Savings • Carl's Meat Market • Kittery Trading Post • Life Starts Here Chiropractic • Alice + Bird Interiors • Footprints Food Pantry • Plates for Change • Pepperrell Cove • Piscataqua Animal Hospital • Kittery Eye

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.