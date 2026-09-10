Kittery Community Market | Sunday, October 4th | 10-2 PM
Kittery Community Market | Sunday, October 4th | 10-2 PM
October 4 at Kittery Community Market
Plan Your Visit
Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
35+ Vendors
Location: Post Office Square, Kittery, Maine
Parking: Additional parking available on Shapleigh Rd, at KeyBank, and at Kennebunk Savings
Musician: Marty and Lisa Bolden
We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:
Maine Harvest Bucks
Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week
Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth and receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit
Bumper Crop
This Sunday at the Market
October has arrived, and the market is settling into its fall rhythm with seasonal produce, local food, handmade goods, and plenty of reasons to linger. Spend your Sunday shopping local, catching up with neighbors, and enjoying live music from Marty and Lisa Bolden at Post Office Square.
What You'll Find at the Market
Shop for fresh produce, flowers, meat, seafood, eggs, prepared foods, baked goods, vegan and gluten-free items, all-natural soap and skin care, refillables, knife and tool sharpening, and handmade artisan crafts. Located at Post Office Square, it's easy to make a day of it with brunch at Blue Mermaid and a brew at Tributary Brewing Co.
Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:
Beach Pea Baking Co • Golden Harvest • Tapley Insurance • Irene Bowen, Edward Jones • Tributary Brewing Co • Blue Mermaid • Aland Realty • Kennebunk Savings • Carl's Meat Market • Kittery Trading Post • Life Starts Here Chiropractic • Alice + Bird Interiors • Footprints Food Pantry • Plates for Change • Pepperrell Cove • Piscataqua Animal Hospital • Kittery Eye • Sages Entertainment
Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.
Learn more at: www.kitterycommunitymarket.com
Contact: kitterycommunitymarket@gmail.com
URLs:
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3818896-2?pid=10413
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3818896-3?pid=10413
Date and Time: On Sun, 04 Oct 2026 10:00 - 14:00
Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States
Category: Community | Markets