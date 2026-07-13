Kittery Community Market | Sunday, July 26th | 10-2 PM

Close out July with a lively Sunday at the market featuring fresh local food, artisan shopping, and live music by Tim Bear. With summer produce, beautiful blooms, and a welcoming community atmosphere all around, it's a great time to slow down, shop small, and enjoy everything that makes market season so special.

Live Music: Tim Bear

Kid's Activity: Market Scavenger Hunt

Shop Local:

Find produce, meat, eggs, seafood, flowers, plants, seedlings, baked goods, prepared foods, handmade artisan crafts, knife and tool sharpening, and gluten-free and vegan options.

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week!

Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth; receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit!

Bumper Crop

Make a day of it: Brunch at Blue Mermaid, market stroll, and a refreshing beer from Tributary Brewing Co, it's a community celebration every Sunday!

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co • Golden Harvest • Tapley Insurance • Irene Bowen, Edward Jones • Tributary Brewing Co • Blue Mermaid • Aland Realty • Kennebunk Savings • Carl's Meat Market • Kittery Trading Post • Life Starts Here Chiropractic • Alice + Bird Interiors • Footprints Food Pantry • Plates for Change • Pepperrell Cove • Piscataqua Animal Hospital • Kittery Eye • Sages Entertainment

Follow @kitterymarket | kitterycommunitymarket.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3722566-0?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3722566-2?pid=10413

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3722566-3?pid=10413