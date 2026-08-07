Kittery Community Market

Close out August with a lively market day full of peak-season produce, local shopping, and live music by Chris O'Neill. As Kid's Month wraps up, it's a great time to bring the family, enjoy the extra fun and educational activities, and soak in one of the most vibrant stretches of the market season.

Live Music: Chris O'Neill

Kid's Activity: Market Scavenger Hunt

Kid's Month: Extra kid's activities, special guests, and fun educational experiences - details TBA

Shop Local:

Find produce, meat, eggs, seafood, flowers, plants, seedlings, baked goods, prepared foods, handmade artisan crafts, knife and tool sharpening, and gluten-free and vegan options.

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid's PoP Club – Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week!

Customer Loyalty Program – Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth; receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit!

Bumper Crop

Make a day of it: Brunch at Blue Mermaid, market stroll, and a refreshing beer from Tributary Brewing Co, it's a community celebration every Sunday!

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co • Golden Harvest • Tapley Insurance • Irene Bowen, Edward Jones • Tributary Brewing Co • Blue Mermaid • Aland Realty • Kennebunk Savings • Carl's Meat Market • Kittery Trading Post • Life Starts Here Chiropractic • Alice + Bird Interiors • Footprints Food Pantry • Plates for Change • Pepperrell Cove • Piscataqua Animal Hospital • Kittery Eye • Sages Entertainment

