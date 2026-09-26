KENNY CHESNEY TRIBUTE with the Redneck Castaway Band

The six accomplished musicians of the REDNECK CASTAWAY BAND pay tribute to Kenny Chesney’s incredible catalog of Billboard Charting hit songs from his top selling albums. The REDNECK CASTAWAY BAND recreates a Kenny Chesney show, playing the music you know and love. The REDNECK CASTAWAY BAND brings the thrill and excitement of a Kenny Chesney concert with the same outstanding musicianship that has driven Kenny to sell out stadiums all over the country. A REDNECK CASTAWAY BAND show is guaranteed to bring you to your feet time after time!