© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're fiercely committed to bringing you reliable, fact-based news here at NHPR. While we missed our Fall Drive goal, it's not too late to help us finish strong. Take a minute to chip in today if you can!

KENNY CHESNEY TRIBUTE with the Redneck Castaway Band

KENNY CHESNEY TRIBUTE with the Redneck Castaway Band

The six accomplished musicians of the REDNECK CASTAWAY BAND pay tribute to Kenny Chesney’s incredible catalog of Billboard Charting hit songs from his top selling albums. The REDNECK CASTAWAY BAND recreates a Kenny Chesney show, playing the music you know and love. The REDNECK CASTAWAY BAND brings the thrill and excitement of a Kenny Chesney concert with the same outstanding musicianship that has driven Kenny to sell out stadiums all over the country. A REDNECK CASTAWAY BAND show is guaranteed to bring you to your feet time after time!

The Park Theatre
$25 in advance, $35 day of show
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.