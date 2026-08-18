Kathleen Marden: Exhibition Tour and Reception

Please join us as we welcome celebrated author, educator, and sociologist, Kathleen Marden, niece of Betty Hill and author of the 2007 book, Captured! The Betty and Barney Hill UFO Experience. This private event will begin with conversation and some light afternoon refreshments, and then Marden will guide the group through the exhibition and share her knowledge and personal stories about the Hills and their fascinating lives.

About the Presenter

Kathleen Marden is a distinguished UFO researcher, author, lecturer, and independent scholar. With over thirty-five years dedicated to this field, she has meticulously investigated the scientific, historical and current aspects of this phenomenon. As the niece of Betty and Barney Hill, whose momentous encounter in 1961 became the first extensively studied UFO abduction case in the United States, Marden plays a vital role as the family archivist and trustee of the Hill archives, dedicating herself to the preservation and analysis of the original evidence surrounding the case. She has written and coauthored numerous books, engaged in extensive social research with experiencers, and has shared her insights at conferences and academic forums nationally and internationally. She expertly prioritizes her work by conducting a thorough analysis of documented evidence, evaluating witness credibility, and integrating interdisciplinary research and science, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the field and a highly regarded authority on the Betty and Barney Hill incident.