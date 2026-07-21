Jurassic Park honoring Sam Neill

Honoring Sam Neill, the Park Theatre presents one of his iconic roles as paleontologist Dr. Allan Grant in Steven Speilberg’s landmark 1993 blockbuster summer hit and perennial favorite, Jurassic Park. A wealthy entrepreneur secretly creates a theme park featuring living dinosaurs drawn from prehistoric DNA. Before opening day, he invites a team of experts and his two eager grandchildren to experience the park and help calm anxious investors. However, the park is anything but amusing as the security systems go off-line and the dinosaurs escape. Also starring Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Richard Attenborough. PG-13.