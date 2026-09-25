Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree! Jingle Bell Jive is a high-energy holiday concert that puts a Rock & Roll twist on the most wonderful time of the year.

Led by Jason Cohen, whose electrifying performances have brought the golden age of Rock & Roll to audiences across North America, Jingle Bell Jive brings the spirit, excitement, and irresistible energy of the 1950s to Christmas classics and holiday favorites.

Backed by a powerhouse five-piece band of multi-talented singer-musicians, Jason and the band deliver a festive mix of Christmas classics, Rock & Roll favorites, gospel-inspired tunes, and songs from the legendary artists who defined an era. Expect plenty of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, and more—alongside holiday favorites that will have you singing, clapping, and dancing in your seat.

From swinging sleigh bells to pounding piano, Jingle Bell Jive captures the magic of Christmas with the unmistakable energy of early Rock & Roll. It’s a holiday celebration filled with great music, big personalities, infectious rhythms, and plenty of Christmas cheer.

So grab your Santa hat, bring the whole family, and get ready to jingle, jive, and rock your way into the holidays!

Goodness gracious—it's Christmas!

Doors and Bar Open at 6 pm - Show Starts at 7 pm

If you need assistance ordering your tickets, call (800) 514-3849!