A fundraiser for The Park Theatre made possible by Florentine Films.

Tickets $25 – general admission. VIP Tickets $40 with a wine reception and ticket to film. Reception starts at 3pm.

Meet the Directors/Producers/Writers Sarah Burns and David McMahon in an after-film Q & A.

Jack Roosevelt Robinson rose from humble origins to cross baseball’s color line and become one of the most beloved men in America. A fierce integrationist, Robinson used his immense fame to speak out against the discrimination he saw on and off the field, angering fans, the press, and even teammates who had once celebrated him for “turning the other cheek.”

Part of our Summer Baseball Movie Series, enjoy a condensed one-hour version of the 2-part, 4-hour mini-series about the life of baseball great, Jackie Robinson, followed by the Q&A.