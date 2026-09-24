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Italian Wannabe

Italian Wannabe

6:30 PM Doors and Patio Reception with finger food to celebrate Italian cuisine | 7:15PM Bethlehem Community Dinner/Bethlehem Food Pantry presents on their mission and how to get involved, followed by a screening of Italian Wannabe | After the screening stick around for a Zoom Q&A with Director Steve Dabal.

Director: Steve Dabal | Cast: Bill Disselhorst

Italian Wannabe sold out five screenings at the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Festival and is now doing pop-ups around the country as it lands in New Hampshire at the historic Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem.

Chef Bill Disselhorst built one of America’s Top 100 restaurants with his wife, Anne. Their tiny South Pasadena café became a neighborhood institution, known for fresh-baked bread, long lines, shared tables, and food that made people feel at home. After tragedy, Bill lost everything and returned to the small Italian village where he and Anne first fell in love with food, searching for a reason to cook again.

Italian Wannabe is a film for anyone who has ever loved a place that felt like home, or found comfort in a meal made with love. It is about food, community, and how cooking for others can change the course of your life.
In collaboration with our friends at the Littleton Food Co-Op.

The Colonial Theatre
$10-$13
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

erobinson@bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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