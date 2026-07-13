Iris Society of Massachusetts (ISM) Plant Sale

Do you love irises? If so, the Iris Society of Massachusetts (ISM) will be selling irises under a canopy behind the farm stand at Verrill Farm, 11 Wheeler Road, Concord, MA, on Saturday, July 25th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM (or whenever we run out of plants). This is an opportunity to get named bearded, Siberian, Japanese, and species irises of every color and size at incredible low prices. All of the irises for sale have been grown by ISM members in New England, so they will be hardy and suited to your gardens. We will have information on planting and care, including live demonstrations. Our members will be available to answer any questions you might have. Come early for the best selection! (Payment is by cash or check only.)

Date and Time: Sat, 25 Jul 2026 11:00 - Sat, 25 Jul 2026 15:00

Venue details: Verrill Farm, 11 Wheeler Road, Concord, Massachusetts, 01742, United States