Introduction to Identifying Butterflies Webinar

Join Heidi Holman, NH Fish and Game Wildlife Diversity Biologist, for a virtual training on identifying butterflies. Heidi will provide basic information on butterfly biology and introduce you to a few of the larger, more common species you may see in your neighborhood. Learn more about participating in the first ever Squam Lakes Region Butterfly Count, being held on July 8, 2026, where volunteers can help survey for butterflies and collect data. All butterfly enthusiasts are welcome, with or without prior experience!