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Introduction to Identifying Butterflies Webinar

Introduction to Identifying Butterflies Webinar

Join Heidi Holman, NH Fish and Game Wildlife Diversity Biologist, for a virtual training on identifying butterflies. Heidi will provide basic information on butterfly biology and introduce you to a few of the larger, more common species you may see in your neighborhood. Learn more about participating in the first ever Squam Lakes Region Butterfly Count, being held on July 8, 2026, where volunteers can help survey for butterflies and collect data. All butterfly enthusiasts are welcome, with or without prior experience!

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
nhnature.org

Artist Group Info

sloane.french@nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center Road
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
http://www.nhnature.org

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