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Infinity Song | River House Restaurant Concert Series

Infinity Song | River House Restaurant Concert Series

✨ Infinity Song is headed to the Arts Festival!

You may have caught their headline-making NPR Tiny Desk Concert this spring, now catch them live on the Piscataqua. Infinity Song, the Soft Rock band based in New York City, comprised of 4 siblings: Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd, deliver a blend of tight vocal harmonies, dreamy lyricism, and sublime guitar riffs, bringing a transcendent experience to Prescott Park this June. This one is going to be something special.
INFINITY SONG in The River House Concert Series on the Wilcox Main Stage

📍 Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH
📅 Monday, July 6 at 7PM
🫶 Recommended Donation
No reservations required to attend, but grab one and have your spot waiting for you!

Prescott Park Arts Festival
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Infinity Song
Prescott Park Arts Festival
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
https://www.prescottpark.org/?gad_source=1&amp;gclid=CjwKCAjwgdayBhBQEiwAXhMxthHQ1JsOSJDt3Q7MbyogIR2wnWTAfPUVN8O_PLlLg_i4YjuoHMr7ohoCv4UQAvD_BwE

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