Infinity Song | River House Restaurant Concert Series

✨ Infinity Song is headed to the Arts Festival!

You may have caught their headline-making NPR Tiny Desk Concert this spring, now catch them live on the Piscataqua. Infinity Song, the Soft Rock band based in New York City, comprised of 4 siblings: Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd, deliver a blend of tight vocal harmonies, dreamy lyricism, and sublime guitar riffs, bringing a transcendent experience to Prescott Park this June. This one is going to be something special.

INFINITY SONG in The River House Concert Series on the Wilcox Main Stage

📍 Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH

📅 Monday, July 6 at 7PM

🫶 Recommended Donation

No reservations required to attend, but grab one and have your spot waiting for you!