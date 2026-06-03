Ice Dye Tote Bag

Create your very own dreamy watercolor effect tote bag using ice + fabric dyes.

📅 Friday June 26

⏰ 6pm-8pm

📍 Bound Together, 95 West Pearl St Nashua, NH 03060

In this hands-on 2-hour workshop, you'll learn the basics of Shibori — the Japanese art of folding and binding fabric — and use fiber reactive dyes and melting ice to create a unique tote bag with patterns that are completely unique to you.

Here's the magic part: you take everything home and finish it yourself overnight. After 24 hours, rinse in cold water, and reveal your creation. No two pieces are ever the same.

What you'll make

🏡 One natural tote bag ~ dyed using your own color choices and folding technique.

✨ What You’ll Experience

✔ Guided Shibori + ice dye instruction

✔ All dyes, materials provided

✔ Apron, gloves, masks

✔ Dye tray system to take home overnight & finishing instructions

✨ How this works ✋ You’ll fold, bind, layer dye on top of ice in class. Then you’ll take home the tray home to develop and colors to penetrate overnight moving into the fabric. The next evening, you’ll rinse under cold water and see the reveal of ice dying!

✨ Who is this for? Complete beginners are welcome- no experience is needed. Just bring your curiosity and love of color. Perfect for a fun evening out or with a friend.

👖 What to wear? Dye can splash. We will have aprons but we recommend wearing clothes you don’t mind some extra color on. Also close toe shoes are good too.

