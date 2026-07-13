With a unique personal sonic tapestry that has drawn fans on both sides of the pond and earned them slots on some of the most important festival stages across North America, I Draw Slow is one of the most interesting bands on the Americana scene. Fronted by brother/sister songwriting team Dave Holden (guitar/vocals) and Louise Holden (vocals), this Dublin, Ireland-based group sits squarely at the crossroads of Irish and Appalachian music and has received critical praise for an original sound that coaxes past into present and bridges the gap between traditional Irish and American roots music.