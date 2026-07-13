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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

I Draw Slow

I Draw Slow

With a unique personal sonic tapestry that has drawn fans on both sides of the pond and earned them slots on some of the most important festival stages across North America, I Draw Slow is one of the most interesting bands on the Americana scene. Fronted by brother/sister songwriting team Dave Holden (guitar/vocals) and Louise Holden (vocals), this Dublin, Ireland-based group sits squarely at the crossroads of Irish and Appalachian music and has received critical praise for an original sound that coaxes past into present and bridges the gap between traditional Irish and American roots music.

The Park Theatre
$25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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