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Hunger Games Training

Hunger Games Training

The Reaping has come and you've been selected as a tribute, now it's time to train to survive the Hunger Games.
Drop-in to test your target accuracy, dexterity, and memory to see if you could become victor.
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This event is intended for middle and high schoolers.

Maxfield Public Library
Free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://www.maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129
Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://maxfieldlibrary.org/

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