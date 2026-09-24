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Director: Genndy Tartakovsky | Cast: Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, David Spade, Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Fran Drescher

When monsters want to get away from it all, they go to Count Dracula’s (Adam Sandler) Hotel Transylvania, a lavish resort where they can be themselves without humans around to bother them. On one special weekend, Dracula invites creatures like the Invisible Man, the Mummy and others to celebrate the 118th birthday of his daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez). However, an unforeseen complication unfolds when an ordinary human unwittingly crashes the party and falls in love with Mavis.

The Saturday Morning Cartoons & More series is sponsored by Cheryl & Chris Jensen, Claire & Zak Mei, and the Nancy F. Vaughan Fund of NHCF; co-sponsored by Lori & Eric Raichle and Barbra & Eliot Weisman