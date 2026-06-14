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Hood Highlights Tour

Hood Highlights Tour

Explore the galleries with a docent-led tour! Designed to spark curiosity and conversation, this tour explores a selection of works from across our galleries, highlighting thematic connections that bridge cultures, time periods, and artistic practices. Engage in dialogue, sharing observations and perspectives to uncover new ways of seeing. Tours meet in the museum's Russo Atrium five minutes prior to the start time. Space is limited. No registration is necessary. Free and open to all.

Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
Free and open to all
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hood Museum of Art
(603) 646–2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
https://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu/
Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College
6 East Wheelock Street
Hanover, New Hampshire 03755
603-646-2808
hood.museum@dartmouth.edu
http://hoodmuseum.dartmouth.edu/

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