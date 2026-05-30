Homemade Pasta Making
Homemade Pasta Making
Come to this hands-on workshop to learn techniques for making and rolling fresh egg pasta dough. After making the pasta dough, we will turn it into delicious ravioli and ribbon-style noodles. We’ll top our pasta with a seasonally-inspired sauce to enjoy together at the end.
Ages: Adults (16+)
Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$20 members/$35 non-members
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks RoadLaconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org