Homemade Pasta Making

Come to this hands-on workshop to learn techniques for making and rolling fresh egg pasta dough. After making the pasta dough, we will turn it into delicious ravioli and ribbon-style noodles. We’ll top our pasta with a seasonally-inspired sauce to enjoy together at the end.

Ages: Adults (16+)

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.