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Homemade Pasta Making

Homemade Pasta Making

Come to this hands-on workshop to learn techniques for making and rolling fresh egg pasta dough. After making the pasta dough, we will turn it into delicious ravioli and ribbon-style noodles. We’ll top our pasta with a seasonally-inspired sauce to enjoy together at the end.

Ages: Adults (16+)

Physical Demand: [1] = Activity is indoors or outside with up to 1/10 of a mile walking; includes both sitting and standing.

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
$20 members/$35 non-members
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center
928 White Oaks Road
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 366-5695
info@prescottfarm.org
https://www.powerhousenh.org/playfestival24

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