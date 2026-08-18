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Holiday Sweater Fused Glass Art Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Holiday Sweater Fused Glass Art Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Use frits (bits of glass) to create your own glass holiday sweater. Enjoy a wine tasting and snacks as you create.

Nancy from True Colors Glassworks is back with a new fused glass art workshop. Join us at Wine on Main for an evening of artistic creation and wine. This time, you'll make your own glass holiday sweater ornament. Add fun whimsical touches like snowflakes and more.

All supplies and information are provided. You just come and play with color! Nancy will guide you through the art and science of glasswork. A wine tasting with 4 wines from around the world and light snacks are included.

$50pp includes all materials, fun instruction, wine tasting, and light snacks.  Limited to 20 people.

The workshop itself makes a great holiday gift idea or you can gift your ornament to someone for the holidays!

Nancy's art is also available for purchase locally at the Viking House in Concord, NH!

21+ only.

Wine on Main
$50pp
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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