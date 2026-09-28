Holiday Open House and Fundraiser for Kitty Angels, Inc.

For 32 Years, This Amherst Holiday Tradition Has Sparked Joy—and Has Helped In Saving Thousands of Local Cats

On a crisp November morning in 1995, a small community tradition was born in Amherst. It started with a simple idea: bring people together for holiday shopping, spread some festive cheer, and raise a little money for local animals in need.

Now, 32 years later, that single weekend has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated holiday events. On November 7th and 8th, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Treasures Antiques, Collectables & MORE! will open its property and doors at 106 Ponemah Road for its landmark 32nd Annual Holiday Open House and Fundraiser For Kitty Angels. Rain or shine, the bustling grounds will transform into a vibrant, family-friendly autumn festival dedicated to community spirit and a life-saving cause.

Where Artistry Meets Holiday Magic

Step onto the property, and the air immediately fills with the tantalizing scents of “The Veteran’s Roast,” which is a veteran-owned, family operated mobile coffee and food trailer. They proudly source their own coffee beans and carefully dial in each roast to serve their customers fresh, quality coffee. It’s the same roast that they use across their line-up of espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, frozen coffee and frappés. They also serve hot chocolate, lemonade and refreshers along with various breakfast sandwiches, grilled cheese and other scrumptious offerings! You’ll also find fresh-baked goods under another tent including muffins, pastries, cookies, breads and more offered by “Butterfly Whisk and Garden”. Wandering through the market, visitors will discover a vibrant village of over 50 local craftsmen and artists. Shoppers can find the perfect, one-of-a-kind gift—from abstract wooden, glass, resin and metal masterpieces. You’ll find many different styles of seasonal décor, edibles including jams and condiments, candles and some fun, unexpected, non-traditional gifts to boot!

The entire weekend is set to a live soundtrack. The outdoor stage will feature continuous performances by local musical favorites, including Joey Peavey, Jeff Damon, Roosta Gulla, Side Effects, Wildwood and the soulful vocal and acoustic sounds of ‘9 Strings.’

Joy for the Whole Family

This is an event where memories are made. Children and pets are warmly welcomed, with plenty of activities to keep little hands and paws busy. Families can head over to the Mapledell Farms petting zoo and visit with some of the many small, lovable and friendly creatures of a farm. A variety of animals will be waiting for some gentle hands to pet them and you’ll be able to feed them as well.

Under the lead tent, excitement builds around the legendary raffle tables. Local and national businesses have stepped up with some impressive prize donations. This year, attendees have the chance to win a fantastic “night out at home” movie gift basket, an unforgettable two-night getaway at the Homewood Suites Nashua, a striking and luxurious two-tier cat tree from Arubacat, a four-ticket package to see the New England Revolution play at Gillette during the 2027 season alongside dozens of specialty gift baskets, other sports items, various gift certificates, original “custom-for-you” artwork and so much more to choose from!

The Heart of the Event: Kitty Angels

While the shopping and music bring the energy, the true heart of the weekend belongs to the cats. For over three decades, this event has served as a critical lifeline for Kitty Angels, Inc., an all-volunteer, no-kill cat shelter. The tireless volunteers at Kitty Angels dedicate their lives to rescuing stray, abandoned, and injured cats. They nurse them back to health, provide vital medical treatments, ensure they are spayed, neutered, and vaccinated, and carefully place them into loving "forever homes." Because the organization is entirely volunteer-run, it has no corporate overhead. Every single penny raised during this fundraiser goes directly to the cats for food, medicine and medical attention as well as shelter and foster care. Every donation is fully tax-deductible, meaning a fun weekend out for families directly translates into a second chance at life for a once forgotten animal.

Join the Tradition

Whether you come for the unique holiday shopping, the live music, the kids' activities, or simply to support a beautiful cause, the 32nd Annual Holiday Open House promises a weekend filled with warmth, friendship, and the true spirit of giving. Admission is completely free, so gather your family, pack up your pets, and come celebrate 30 years of community magic.

