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Hocus Pocus Movie & Costume Parade

Hocus Pocus Movie & Costume Parade

Hocus Pocus is a family friendly Halloween comedy about 3 mischievous witches who are accidentally brought back to life in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night.

Hocus Pocus Movie & Costume Parade

For the first time in nearly six decades, movies are returning to the historic Lakeport Opera House — and we’re bringing them back with a Halloween favorite.

Watch Hocus Pocus on the big screen, surrounded by spooky music, Halloween décor, and a hauntingly festive atmosphere for kids and adults.

Come early for plenty of pre-show fun, including on-screen Halloween trivia and a costume parade across the Lakeport Opera House stage. Costumes are strongly encouraged, and guests of all ages are invited to participate.

Halloween themed kids drinks, adult cocktails, and snacks will be available for purchase.

Bring the family, bring your friends, dress up, grab a treat, and settle in for Hocus Pocus on the big screen in one of New Hampshire’s most unique venues.

All ages are welcome. Seating is limited, so reserve your seats now and be part of the historic return of movies to Lakeport Opera House.

Doors and Concessions open at 3:30pm - Parade starts at 4:15pm - Movie starts at 4:30pm.

If you need assistance ordering your tickets, call 603-519-7506.

Lakeport Opera House
Tickets start at $6
03:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
www.lakeportopera.com
Lakeport Opera House
781 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://lakeportopera.com/

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