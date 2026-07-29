© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR WANTS TO FILL YOUR TANK!⛽ GET YOUR SUMMER RAFFLE TICKETS BEFORE 7PM AND WIND UP WITH $4K IN FUEL, A NEW CAR, OR $30K CASH.

History in Action Homeschool Program (ages 9-12)

History in Action Homeschool Program (ages 9-12)

History in Action
Dates: September 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2026
Time: 9:30 AM–12 PM
Ages: 9–12, grades 3–6
Cost: $100

Travel back to the early 20th century and explore major events that shaped everyday life in America. Participants learn about events like the Great Migration and World War II while discovering how children and families lived during times of change. Kids create their own silent film, help tend a Victory garden, ride in a Model A car, and try cooking “Make-Do” recipes inspired by Depression-era resourcefulness. This interactive program brings history to life through creativity, problem-solving, and immersive activities.

Strawbery Banke Museum
$100
09:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Strawbery Banke Museum
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
StrawberyBanke.org
Strawbery Banke Museum
14 Hancock Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
6034331100
info@sbmuseum.org
https://www.strawberybanke.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.