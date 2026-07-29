History in Action Homeschool Program (ages 9-12)

History in Action

Dates: September 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM–12 PM

Ages: 9–12, grades 3–6

Cost: $100

Travel back to the early 20th century and explore major events that shaped everyday life in America. Participants learn about events like the Great Migration and World War II while discovering how children and families lived during times of change. Kids create their own silent film, help tend a Victory garden, ride in a Model A car, and try cooking “Make-Do” recipes inspired by Depression-era resourcefulness. This interactive program brings history to life through creativity, problem-solving, and immersive activities.