Heartstopper Volume 6 Midnight Release Party

Join us for snacks, games, and fun, with Volume 6 of Alice Oseman's Heartstopper graphic novel series going on sale at Midnight.

The highly-anticipated sixth and final volume in Alice Oseman's Heartstopper graphic novel series goes on sale July 7, but you can pre-order your copy NOW at Wonderland Books and Toys for guaranteed pickup in-store on release day! Just call (603-628-2866) or stop by the store to reserve your copy (available in paperback, hardcover, or in a volume 1-6 box set).

We'll also be holding a FREE Heartstopper Midnight Release Party starting at 11 p.m. on Monday, July 6. We'll have snacks, games, and fun, with Volume 6 going on sale at Midnight!

If you wish to pre-order a copy to be delivered to your home, please visit https://bookshop.org/.../heartstopper.../1211cfd0beb2da35... and make sure to select us as your bookstore!