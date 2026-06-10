© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NH Gives is ON! Support NHPR's local news and 10 meals will be donated to the NH Food Bank. This is a powerful way to support community in more ways than one.

Heartstopper Volume 6 Midnight Release Party

Heartstopper Volume 6 Midnight Release Party

Join us for snacks, games, and fun, with Volume 6 of Alice Oseman's Heartstopper graphic novel series going on sale at Midnight.

The highly-anticipated sixth and final volume in Alice Oseman's Heartstopper graphic novel series goes on sale July 7, but you can pre-order your copy NOW at Wonderland Books and Toys for guaranteed pickup in-store on release day! Just call (603-628-2866) or stop by the store to reserve your copy (available in paperback, hardcover, or in a volume 1-6 box set).

We'll also be holding a FREE Heartstopper Midnight Release Party starting at 11 p.m. on Monday, July 6. We'll have snacks, games, and fun, with Volume 6 going on sale at Midnight!

If you wish to pre-order a copy to be delivered to your home, please visit https://bookshop.org/.../heartstopper.../1211cfd0beb2da35... and make sure to select us as your bookstore!

Wonderland Books and Toys
11:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wonderland Books and Toys
603-628-2866
info@wonderlandbooksandtoys.com
https://www.wonderlandbooksandtoys.com/
Wonderland Books and Toys
245 Maple Street #12
Manchester, New Hampshire 03103
603-628-2866
info@wonderlandbooksandtoys.com
https://www.wonderlandbooksandtoys.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.