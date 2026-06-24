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Harvest and Rust - Premier Neil Young Tribute

Harvest and Rust - Premier Neil Young Tribute

Harvest & Rust has earned acclaim as one of the premier Neil Young tribute bands in the Northeast USA, praised for their stirring and authentic performances. Their concerts are a journey through Young’s prolific career, featuring songs from his solo work as well as his time with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

The Claremont Opera House
$30-$35 plus fees
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Claremont Opera House
(603) 542-0064
pr@cohnh.org
https://www.claremontoperahouse.info
The Claremont Opera House
58 Opera House Square
Claremont, New Hampshire 03743
603-542-4433
boxoffice@cohnh.org
https://cohnh.org/

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