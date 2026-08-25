Hanstock VIII
Hanstock VIII
The Hancock Depot Association is pleased to present Hanstock VIII!
Once again, the event will take place at Moose Brook Park, 40 Bennington Rd, Hancock, NH, from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.. As in previous years, we're asking patrons for a minimum $10 donation.
This year we have a fabulous musical lineup that includes bluegrass/old-time, jazz, rock n' roll, Americana, and alternative rock! Here's the basic lineup and schedule:
• Mr. Bill's Bluegrass Band: 12:00 - 1:00
• Brian Quinn Quartet featuring Paul Klemperer: 1:15 - 2:30
• Rockspring: 2:45 - 3:45
• Eyes of Age: 4:00 - 5:15
• Go Pony: 5:30 - 6:45
• Dancing Goats: 7:00 - 8:15
Plus, artists/artisans (including live painting!), local food vendors, farmers' goods, and more! So far we have 35 vendors signed up, and there's room for a few more, so if you have something cool to sell or offer a service or business you'd like to promote, send us a note and we'll add you to the list and include you in our brochure!
Finally, as always, RECYCLING IS MANDATORY IN HANCOCK; please dispose of waste in the appropriate receptacles 🙂
More to come, including specifics about our performers and awesome vendors – stay tuned!