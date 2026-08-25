The Hancock Depot Association is pleased to present Hanstock VIII!

Once again, the event will take place at Moose Brook Park, 40 Bennington Rd, Hancock, NH, from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.. As in previous years, we're asking patrons for a minimum $10 donation.

This year we have a fabulous musical lineup that includes bluegrass/old-time, jazz, rock n' roll, Americana, and alternative rock! Here's the basic lineup and schedule:

• Mr. Bill's Bluegrass Band: 12:00 - 1:00

• Brian Quinn Quartet featuring Paul Klemperer: 1:15 - 2:30

• Rockspring: 2:45 - 3:45

• Eyes of Age: 4:00 - 5:15

• Go Pony: 5:30 - 6:45

• Dancing Goats: 7:00 - 8:15

Plus, artists/artisans (including live painting!), local food vendors, farmers' goods, and more! So far we have 35 vendors signed up, and there's room for a few more, so if you have something cool to sell or offer a service or business you'd like to promote, send us a note and we'll add you to the list and include you in our brochure!

Finally, as always, RECYCLING IS MANDATORY IN HANCOCK; please dispose of waste in the appropriate receptacles 🙂

More to come, including specifics about our performers and awesome vendors – stay tuned!