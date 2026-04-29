Handbell Concert: The Granite State Ringers present "Spirited Bells"
Handbell Concert: The Granite State Ringers present "Spirited Bells"
Granite State Ringers, New Hampshire's elite handbell choir, will present its spring 2026 concert, “Spirited Bells”, at the Derry Opera House. Tickets available online and at the door.
Opera House, Derry
$15- $20
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Granite State Ringers
rhonda_okeefe@yahoo.com
Opera House, Derry
57 Glen DriveHudson, New Hampshire 03051