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Halloween Movie Mania at NHPL

Halloween Movie Mania at NHPL

Stop by NHPL on the Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Halloween for a Halloween movie adventure! On Tuesday, we will be screening Carrie (1978, R) for folks aged 18+ looking for a scare. On Wednesday, we will be screening The Addams Family (2019, PG) for families and youth seeking out a Halloween treat.

No registration required, snacks provided!

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic Avenue
North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
https://nhplib.org/

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