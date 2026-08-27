Halloween Movie Mania at NHPL
Halloween Movie Mania at NHPL
Stop by NHPL on the Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Halloween for a Halloween movie adventure! On Tuesday, we will be screening Carrie (1978, R) for folks aged 18+ looking for a scare. On Wednesday, we will be screening The Addams Family (2019, PG) for families and youth seeking out a Halloween treat.
No registration required, snacks provided!
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic AvenueNorth Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com