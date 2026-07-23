Greece and The Mediterranean Wine Class at Wine on Main: Wednesday Night

Two dates to choose from so you can pick the one that works best for you.

Winemaking in Greece and the surrounding dates back to ancient times. Greece has some of the oldest vines in the entire world and a rich history when it comes to wine. They also have a host of indigenous grape varietals that you won't find anywhere else. In this wine class, you'll learn more about Greece's past, climate, and taste the unique wines that are only made in this part of the world.

Wine classes are $35pp and include 6 wines, fun education, and light snacks. They are limited to 20 people.

Our wine classes are suitable for all levels, from the wine expert to those who are just getting started.