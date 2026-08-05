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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Granite State Comicon

Granite State Comicon

The Granite State Comicon is NH's comic book and pop culture convention. Drawing fans from around the globe the Granite State Comicon features vendors, guest artists, celebrity guests, a kids con, costumed groups, tabletop gaming, cosplay and so much more! Now in it's 24th year the event takes place at both the Doubletree by Hilton Downtown Manchester and the SNHU Arena. This event is perfect for fans of all ages! Kids 8 and under get in FREE with paid adult admission. For a full list of guest and events and to get tickets visit www.granitecon.com

Buy your tickets online and save money and time at the door! Tickets can be purchased at the door at the Doubletree only!

DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel/SNHU Arena
$25-$200
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Double Midnight Comics
6036699636
chris@dmcomics.com
http://www.dmcomics.com
DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown Hotel/SNHU Arena
700 Elm Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101

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