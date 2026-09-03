Grandparents Day
Grandparents Day
Celebrate with a special day of nature, discovery, and family fun! Grandchildren receive free admission when accompanied by a grandparent.
Buy One Get One Free special stuffed animal for grandparents accompanied by a grandchild, while supplies last.
Generously sponsored by: Badger, Peabody & Smith Realty
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org
Squam Lakes Natural Science Center
23 Science Center RoadHolderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7194
info@nhnature.org