Sept 5/6 ~ Gluten Never Ever Expo - Milford, NH

An Expo where Gluten is not invited!

NH's First Gluten-Free Expo!!

We will be offering a Celiac Safe zone, as well as a Gluten Friendly zone. There will be plenty of signs and ingredient lists!

WE COULDN'T BE MORE EXCITED FOR OUR NEW EXPO THIS YEAR!!

Gluten Never Ever Expo - Southern NH

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!

Just $10 entry for BOTH DAYS!! Ages 10 and under Free

Free Parking

Sept 5 and Sept 6 | 10 - 4pm both days

Inside and Outside the HUGE Hampshire Dome

Milford, NH

Due to the expected large attendance, we are offering timed ticket entry.

On-line tickets required prior to 1pm both days.

After 1pm, you may purchase on-line or at the door.

As the Expo dates draw near, we will have registration links available for workshops.

100 Booths of Gluten Free, Gluten Friendly, Allergen Friendly, Specialty Foods, Crafts and more!!

Bring your favorite GF Recipe.. we will have a 75 foot wall for posting and sharing!

Taylor Swift? Princesses? Buzz? Woody? Which characters will be joining in? Stay tuned to find out!

Coupons and Giveaways!

FREE Kids Area with Bounce House and fun activities.

Kids Area will also offer Face painting, Crafts and Story Times.

Live music all weekend from local artists.

Food trucks, Prepared food and Concessions available for purchase

Plenty of seating inside and out

Cash Bar offering Mimosas, Gluten Free Beer and Wine

Additional details ~ www.GlutenNeverEverExpo.com

$10 TICKETS (or at the door 1pm and after both days)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gluten-never-ever-expo-where-gluten-is-never-invited-tickets-1984233733511

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3751191-0?pid=10413

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3751191-2?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3751191-3?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Sat, 05 Sep 2026 10:00 - Sun, 06 Sep 2026 16:00

Venue details: The Hampshire Dome, 34 Emerson Road, Milford, New Hampshire, 03055, United States

Category: Community | Markets | Farmers Markets and Healthy Food

Price:

General Admission: USD 10.00