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Gingerbread House contest

Gingerbread House contest

Join in the fun and register your gingerbread creation for the annual Community Children's Fund Gingerbread House Competition held at the Congregational church, 21 Front St in downtown Exeter. Multiple entry levels and awards. All proceeds benefit the CCF, providing warm winter clothing to local children in need.

This event is held in conjunction with the annual Exeter Festival of Trees and town Block Party. The Exeter Town Hall is aglow with 50+ live decorated trees up for silent auction. Free admission to all events.

There is a $25 entry fee for Gingerbread house competition entries. Register online on the website. Free admission to view the gingerbread contest houses on the day of the event.

Exeter Town Hall
Free
11:00 AM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Children's Fund
6037722411
info@exeterareacharitablefoundation.org
www.exeterareacharitablefoundation.org
Exeter Town Hall
9 Front Street
Exeter, New Hampshire
https://www.exeternh.gov/

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