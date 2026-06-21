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Get the Led Out NIGHT 2

Get the Led Out NIGHT 2

TWO NIGHTS! Two chances to experience this iconic band rock The Colonial Theatre stage.

From the bombastic and epic to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you’ve never heard before.

Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album… GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings what the audience wants… a high energy Zeppelin concert with an honest, heart-thumping intensity.

A GTLO concert mimics the “light and shade” that are the embodiment of “The Mighty Zep.” Whether it’s the passion and fury with which they deliver the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems, it’s their attention to detail and nuance that makes a Get The Led Out performance a truly awe-inspiring event.

The Colonial Theatre - Keene
$40-$65
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Colonial Theatre - Keene
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://www.thecolonial.org/home

Artist Group Info

Get the Led Out
https://www.gtlorocks.com/
The Colonial Theatre - Keene
95 Main Street
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
(603) 352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
https://thecolonial.org/event/juston-mckinney-2/

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