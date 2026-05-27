Genealogy Club at North Hampton Public Library
Genealogy Club at North Hampton Public Library
Explore the past with Genealogy Club! Led by staff expert, Kiana, this group researches and discusses topics relating to all things genealogy. New members are always welcome to join!
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Dec 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic AvenueNorth Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com