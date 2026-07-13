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Gandhi

Gandhi

Richard Attenborough’s epic biography portrays the life of history-making Mohandas K. Gandhi as he forsakes worldly possessions to take up the cause of Indian independence. Faced with armed resistance from the British government, Gandhi adopts a policy of 'passive resistance', endeavoring to win freedom for his people without resorting to bloodshed. Winner of 8 Academy Awards including best picture (1982) and best actor (Ben Kingsley as Gandhi) and many other prominent awards and recognitions. Rated PG.

The Park Theatre
$10/$9
06:00 PM - 09:10 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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