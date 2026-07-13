Richard Attenborough’s epic biography portrays the life of history-making Mohandas K. Gandhi as he forsakes worldly possessions to take up the cause of Indian independence. Faced with armed resistance from the British government, Gandhi adopts a policy of 'passive resistance', endeavoring to win freedom for his people without resorting to bloodshed. Winner of 8 Academy Awards including best picture (1982) and best actor (Ben Kingsley as Gandhi) and many other prominent awards and recognitions. Rated PG.