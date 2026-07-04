© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Gala en Blanc

Gala en Blanc

Join us for a night to remember at this year’s annual fundraiser supporting the restoration of the National Historic Landmark Lucknow Estate! This year’s Gala will be ‘en blanc’ with guests invited to wear all white (and comfortable shoes!) to create an unforgettable experience. Mingling with friends old and new, we will celebrate the joie de vivre of Castle in the Clouds while:

Savoring delicious passed hors d’oeuvres on the Lucknow Mansion lawn
Enjoying an open bar all evening an elegant family-style dinner by Celebrations Catering under the Great Waters tent
Bidding on unique Castle experiences in the live auction
Dancing to music from the famous Deejay Shelly and her band

Castle in the Clouds
$180
05:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Castle in the Clouds
455 Old Mountain Road
Moultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
(603) 476-5900
info@castleintheclouds.org
https://www.castleintheclouds.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.