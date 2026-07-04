Gala en Blanc

Join us for a night to remember at this year’s annual fundraiser supporting the restoration of the National Historic Landmark Lucknow Estate! This year’s Gala will be ‘en blanc’ with guests invited to wear all white (and comfortable shoes!) to create an unforgettable experience. Mingling with friends old and new, we will celebrate the joie de vivre of Castle in the Clouds while:

Savoring delicious passed hors d’oeuvres on the Lucknow Mansion lawn

Enjoying an open bar all evening an elegant family-style dinner by Celebrations Catering under the Great Waters tent

Bidding on unique Castle experiences in the live auction

Dancing to music from the famous Deejay Shelly and her band