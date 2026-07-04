Gala en Blanc
Gala en Blanc
Join us for a night to remember at this year’s annual fundraiser supporting the restoration of the National Historic Landmark Lucknow Estate! This year’s Gala will be ‘en blanc’ with guests invited to wear all white (and comfortable shoes!) to create an unforgettable experience. Mingling with friends old and new, we will celebrate the joie de vivre of Castle in the Clouds while:
Savoring delicious passed hors d’oeuvres on the Lucknow Mansion lawn
Enjoying an open bar all evening an elegant family-style dinner by Celebrations Catering under the Great Waters tent
Bidding on unique Castle experiences in the live auction
Dancing to music from the famous Deejay Shelly and her band