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NHPR WANTS TO FILL YOUR TANK!⛽ GET YOUR SUMMER RAFFLE TICKETS BEFORE 7PM AND WIND UP WITH $4K IN FUEL, A NEW CAR, OR $30K CASH.

Full Moon Sound Bath

Full Moon Sound Bath

Join yoga and meditation practitioner, Chetana Parmar, for a transportive experience – a sound bath in our beautiful upstairs gallery. Through the resonating sounds of quartz crystal bowls and Tibetan singing bowls, Chetana will guide guests through an engaging, relaxing meditative session. Inspired by our Betty and Barney Hill exhibition’s look into states of altered consciousness, we encourage you to come try out this unique experience!

The sound bath is about an hour long, and guests are encouraged to come in comfy clothes and bring a yoga mat to lie down on, as well as a blanket, if you’d like to be extra cozy!

Portsmouth Historical Society
$25 for members, $30 for non-members
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Portsmouth Historical Society
6034368433
info@portsmouthhistory.org
https://portsmouthhistory.org/
Portsmouth Historical Society
10 Middle St
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603.436.8433
seacoastnhlgbthistory@gmail.com
https://portsmouthhistory.org/

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