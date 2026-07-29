Full Moon Sound Bath

Join yoga and meditation practitioner, Chetana Parmar, for a transportive experience – a sound bath in our beautiful upstairs gallery. Through the resonating sounds of quartz crystal bowls and Tibetan singing bowls, Chetana will guide guests through an engaging, relaxing meditative session. Inspired by our Betty and Barney Hill exhibition’s look into states of altered consciousness, we encourage you to come try out this unique experience!

The sound bath is about an hour long, and guests are encouraged to come in comfy clothes and bring a yoga mat to lie down on, as well as a blanket, if you’d like to be extra cozy!