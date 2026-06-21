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Friends of Meredith Library Book Sale

Friends of Meredith Library Book Sale

Three day book sale hosted by the Friends of Meredith Library at 91 Main Street, Meredith. Thursday and Friday, June 25th and 26th (10 to 4:30) and Saturday, June 27th (9 to 1:00). All books sorted by category and arranged up on tables for easy access. No admission. Donations are accepted and ALL proceeds support programs for children and adults, speakers, summer reading programs, after school teen programs and MORE! Back entrance off High Street offers additional parking and wheelchair access. For more information call 603-279-4303. visit our website: www.meredithlibrary.org

Meredith Public Library
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Meredith Public Library
6032794303
librarian@meredithlibrary.org
http://meredithlibrary.org
Meredith Public Library
91 Main Street
Meredith, New Hampshire 03253
603-279-4303
librarian@meredithlibrary.org
http://meredithlibrary.org

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