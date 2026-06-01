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Friday Night Fever: Musical Hits from the ’70s

Friday Night Fever: Musical Hits from the ’70s

Get ready for a night of 70s hits and disco energy at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre in Arundel, ME, in support of Sweetser.

This event is more than a throwback celebration - it’s a night dedicated to raising awareness and support for mental health across Maine. Join us June 26th, where every ticket helps advance Sweetser’s mission to expand access to care, support families, and strengthen mental health resources for those who need them most. By coming together for an evening of music and community, guests are directly contributing to hope, stability, and connection for people facing mental health challenges.

Expect a full night of dancing, connection, and shared purpose, where the energy on the dance floor translates into real impact off of it.

Doors open at 6:30 PM | Show starts at 7:30 PM

URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3658976-0?pid=10413
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3658976-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Fri, 26 Jun 2026 18:30 - Fri, 26 Jun 2026 21:00

Venue Details: Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, Maine, 04046, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Price:
General Admission: USD 50.00

Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, USA
$50.00
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sweetser
jchenette@sweetser.org
Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, USA
53 Old Post Road
Arundel, Maine 04046

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