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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! THIS YEAR'S GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL TAKE HOME $35K TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30K CASH. GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY.

Free Screening: The Pink Pill at Red River Theaters Hosted by Restore Women's Wellness and Anrdt Aesthetics

Free Screening: The Pink Pill at Red River Theaters Hosted by Restore Women's Wellness and Anrdt Aesthetics

The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control
Presented by Restore Women's Wellness & Arndt Aesthetics

A provocative, witty, and eye-opening documentary that exposes the double standards in science and medicine surrounding female desire. The film follows entrepreneur Cindy Eckert's fierce, years-long fight to bring the first FDA-approved drug for women's sexual desire to market — and reveals how women's sexual health has long been dismissed while men's has been treated as an urgent priority. Smart, spicy, and deeply humane, this is essential viewing for anyone who cares about women's health, bodily autonomy, and equity in medicine.

Join Restore Women's Wellness and Arndt Aesthetics for a special screening of this must-see film. Stay after for Q&A with Veronica Triaca, MD, MBA and Trisha Brooks, APRN, owners of Restore Women’s Wellness.

Red River Theatres
FREE but registration is required
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Restore Women's Wellness
603-277-3891
info@restoreww.com
https://restorewomenswellness.com/
Red River Theatres
11 South Main Street
Concord , New Hampshire 03301
603-224-4697
info@redrivertheatres.org
https://redrivertheatres.org/

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