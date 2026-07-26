Free Screening: The Pink Pill at Red River Theaters Hosted by Restore Women's Wellness and Anrdt Aesthetics

The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control

Presented by Restore Women's Wellness & Arndt Aesthetics

A provocative, witty, and eye-opening documentary that exposes the double standards in science and medicine surrounding female desire. The film follows entrepreneur Cindy Eckert's fierce, years-long fight to bring the first FDA-approved drug for women's sexual desire to market — and reveals how women's sexual health has long been dismissed while men's has been treated as an urgent priority. Smart, spicy, and deeply humane, this is essential viewing for anyone who cares about women's health, bodily autonomy, and equity in medicine.

Join Restore Women's Wellness and Arndt Aesthetics for a special screening of this must-see film. Stay after for Q&A with Veronica Triaca, MD, MBA and Trisha Brooks, APRN, owners of Restore Women’s Wellness.

