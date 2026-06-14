FREE Info Session- Travel to Chile & Argentina with Wine on Main- 6:30pm Session

Wine on Main is planning a "Flavors of Chile & Argentina" trip in May 2028. We are hosting 2 FREE info sessions if you wish to learn more.

We had such an amazing time in Italy and we can’t wait to travel again!

We are thrilled to announce that our next trip will take us to Argentina and Chile in May 2028! “Flavors of Chile and Argentina” is a 10-day journey that will take us through some of South America’s most highly regarded wine areas.

We are partnering with Collette Tours for this trip. They are a prominent touring company that has been around for over 100 years. Collette aims to offer an inclusive experience where almost everything is provided.

We are offering two FREE info sessions on Thursday November 5th if you'd like to learn more. Join us from 5-6pm or 6:30-7:30pm. All you have to do is register. This is for 6:30pm.