Free Alzheimer's educational conference coming to Manchester

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will hold a free educational conference on Wednesday, September 16th at 10:00 am EST that will provide New Hampshire residents with information about Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, caregiving, support services and more.

A Q&A will follow each session in which attendees can ask the experts questions. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with one another. There will also be free memory screenings conducted throughout the day.

The free educational conference is open to everyone. For more information or to register, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour.