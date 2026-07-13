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Free Alzheimer's educational conference coming to Manchester

Free Alzheimer's educational conference coming to Manchester

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will hold a free educational conference on Wednesday, September 16th at 10:00 am EST that will provide New Hampshire residents with information about Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, caregiving, support services and more.

A Q&A will follow each session in which attendees can ask the experts questions. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with one another. There will also be free memory screenings conducted throughout the day.

The free educational conference is open to everyone. For more information or to register, visit www.alzfdn.org/tour.

Bedford Event Center
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Alzheimer's Foundation of America
866-232-8484
info@alzfdn.org
www.alzfdn.org

Artist Group Info

ssilverstein@alzfdn.org
Bedford Event Center
379 South River Road
Bedford, New Hampshire 03110
603-997-7741
info@thebedfordeventcenter.com
https://www.bedfordeventcenter.com/public-events/

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