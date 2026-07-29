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Fox After Hours - Restoration of the American Chestnut

Fox After Hours - Restoration of the American Chestnut

Join Jack Swatt from The American Chestnut Foundation for a talk on the Restoration of the American Chestnut, followed by a walk to the TACF Back-cross Conservation Orchard at Fox Forest with Jack and Fox Program Forester Inge Seaboyer.

American Chestnut once dominated the forests of the east, until a devastating fungal blight reduced virtually the entire population to remnant stump sprouts. Come and learn the history of the American Chestnut and the efforts underway to restore it to the forests of the eastern US.

Jack Swatt has been a member of TACF since 1993 and the CT Chapter President since 2018. In 2025 he joined the TACF Board of Directors and chairs the Restoration Committee. He is also an active volunteer for the VT/NH Chapter of TACF.

Fox Research and Demonstration Forest
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

State of New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands
603-464-3453
foxforest@dncr.nh.gov
https://www.nhdfl.dncr.nh.gov/forest-management/fox-forest
Fox Research and Demonstration Forest
309 Center Road
Hillsboro, New Hampshire 03244
603-464-3453
foxforest@dncr.nh.gov
https://www.nhdfl.dncr.nh.gov/forest-management/fox-forest

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